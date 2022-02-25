5 Simple Steps to Get Your Notary License in New York State

Have you ever had to have a document notarized? Where do you go to get this done? Who can do it? And how hard it is to get this notary license?

Where can you go to get a document notarized?

Believe it or not, ask your bank first. Most banks have a notary on staff, who is available to notarize documents for their bank members. The most interesting place I have ever seen a notary available was at a shipping store.

Who can notarize your documents in New York State?

The person who can notarize something for you has to be a licensed notary, with a current, valid commission from New York State. That person has had to have taken the NYS Notary exam, passed it, plus had their fingerprints taken, as well as pay their license and testing fees.

Who can become a notary? What are the requirements, other than taking an exam?

The requirements as to who can become a notary include, those who are over the age of 18, reside in the State of New York, or maintain a business in this state. You will also need to be a resident of the US or a US citizen, and not be convicted of a crime.

Where can you take the notary exam? Is it hard?

I took the notary exam a few years ago and did not pass. Does that mean it was difficult? Or just that I probably could have prepared better? Definitely the latter.

There are prep classes that you can take. Usually, they are just a few hours in length, or you can read the book. The book is less than 100 pages. Don't do like I did. Read the book.

Ok, I am ready to take the New York State Notary Exam, where can I take it?

The closest place to take an exam currently is in Albany and New York City. Here is a pdf of all the upcoming exams.

