Step Inside Palazzo Riggi, A Mansion Gone Wild in Saratoga Springs, NY

I know I'm not the only one who scrolls through Zillow drooling over beautiful homes across New York State.

Sometimes I find myself daydreaming about the lifestyles of the rich and famous and what it must be like having all that dough. Then my alert goes off that my rent is due and I wake up.

I digress.

Recently, the hilarious Instagram account Zillow Gone Wild focused in on a mega-mansion right outside of the Hudson Valley in Saratoga Springs. Usually, when you think Saratoga, you think horses and bed and breakfast. From now on, you'll think of what is being billed as the jewel of Saratoga Springs, the Palazzo Riggi.

Yes, that's right. This mansion has its own name.

Palazzo Riggi is a 25,000-square-foot estate that's currently up for sale for a cool $17,900,000. With 6 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms, there is no shortage of space for a big family or guests.

Zillow.com writes:

The estate includes custom materials & selections such as 23 marble medallions inlaid on the marble floors, fresco in the foyer, Sherle Wagner sinks, Schonbek chandeliers, & an award-winning staircase by Herndon & Merry. This home has been appointed with the finest finishes and fixtures, to include many artist hand painted murals. The grounds feature beautifully manicured gardens & lawns, fountains, and an in ground swimming pool w/ spa, waterfalls & a pool house

Waterfalls, spas, a basement with a bowling alley. It's like being on vacation at an all-inclusive resort in the heart of Saratoga Springs.

I'll start saving my pennies now. In the meantime take a look inside the jewel of Saratoga Springs, aka, Palazzo Riggi:

Step Inside Saratoga Springs, NY 'Palazzo Riggi' Mansion The 25,049 Square Ft. home has gone viral after being shared on the Instagram account Zillow Gone Wild.

