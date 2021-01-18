Spanish Restaurant Coming to Old Pub & Scratch in Wappingers

A popular food truck and catering business is looking to spice things up in the Hudson Valley by opening a permanent location in Wappingers Falls.

If there's one thing that the Hudson Valley loves it's delicious food.

The coronavirus pandemic will have a negative impact on the Hudson Valley for years to come. We've sadly had to say goodbye to many local businesses over the past year. Specifically, we've lost several restaurants so when one opens during this difficult time it's important to celebrate them.

If you frequent food trucks around Dutchess County then you probably know all about Flores Food Truck and Catering.

According to a post on Instagram, Flores Food Truck & Catering announced this past weekend that they will be opening up a new restaurant in Wappingers Falls. Owner, Austin Flores teased on the post that the Flores Tapas Bar will be coming soon to the Hudson Valley. The restaurant wills serve Spanish cuisine called Tapas along with mixed drinks and beer. Tapas is a Spanish cuisine that's described as a mix of savory appetizers usually served on bread much like bruschetta.

The new location is in the process of renovating the old Pub & Scratch bar in Wappingers Falls on Rte 9 next to Hannoush Jewelers, Bagel World and across the street from Alto Music. The new restaurant hopes to open their doors by March of this year.

Flores is excited to spread latin culture to the Hudson Valley through something everyone can enjoy, food.