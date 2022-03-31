A Beautiful Hudson Valley Village Will Cease to Exist on April 1

In just a few days, the Hudson Valley region will lose a large and gorgeous village. It's not a setup for an April Fool's joke.

It's weird to think about an entire village just flat-out disappearing, but that's what's happening. Well, it will still be there, but I guess the name will be gone forever. The State of New York will have one less village on April 1 of this year.

There are several benefits to dissolving a village. The local government could work more efficiently and it could save residents tax dollars. There are negative aspects of the change. It could cause a loss of municipal jobs.

What Hudson Valley village is dissolving?

According to CBS News, the village of South Nyack will soon cease to exist.

Apparently, voters decided over a year ago to dissolve the village to avoid potential tax hikes. Orangetown will now take over the village's operations. The police force has already disbanded and they've even begun selling off all of the municipal equipment that belonged to the Public Works Department.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

I feel like Rockland County is a hidden gem in the Hudson Valley that we don't think of. It's a beautiful area and the Nyack area is a great place to spend time.

The village of South Nyack has a population of just over 3,500 and has been around since 1878. Rosie O'Donnell was a notable resident before selling her home for $1,362,500 last summer.

Gun Crime Numbers in Hudson Valley Counties Ranked Lowest to Highest