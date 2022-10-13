A Wappingers Falls native and professional soccer star is giving back to his Hudson Valley community.

If you've been paying attention to the local soccer scene you're probably familiar with the name Tyler Adams. In 2015 the Ketcham grad signed his first professional soccer contract and in July of 2022, he signed a multi-million dollar contract with the Leeds United Football Club. The 23-year-old Ketcham graduate is currently getting ready to represent the US Men's Soccer team in the World Cup.

Sounds like Adams is keeping busy. However, he's still making time to help out his community in a big way.

In a video posted to his Instagram account, with help from the U.S. Soccer Association, Target, and The City of Poughkeepsie, 2 new mini-pitches have opened in Pulaski Park in Poughkeepsie. Take a look at the announcement below:

What's a Mini Pitch?

If you're not familiar with soccer, a mini-pitch is "artificial turf or hard surfaces surrounded by a rebound board system with integrated goals" according to Mini-Pitch.com.

Mini-Pitches in Poughkeepsie, New York

In a statement released by Dutchess County Government Adams said:

"Building two new mini-pitches in Pulaski Park is such a unique way to give back to the game and to the community where I first started. Through these pitches, more children in Poughkeepsie can learn values that they will take with them well beyond their playing careers – the same values that I learned through my support system. Thanks to my family’s support and to all partners involved in this amazing process and creating an environment where kids can blossom.”

The mini-pitches are ready for some footy at Pulaski Park on 162 Washington Street in Poughkeepsie.

