[VIDEO] Nightmare Video: Watch This Snake “Climb” a Brick Wall

That's right, snakes can climb walls. After a disturbing video recently surfaced in the Hudson Valley of two large rat snakes invading a birdhouse, it seems like there's isn't anything a snake can't climb. Cue the nightmares.

Snakes are an important part of our local ecosystem, and while only two species are venomous (learn how to identify them here), it's hard to blame New York residents who would rather stay far, far away from our slithering friends... especially if they can climb walls.

This Just In: Snakes Can Climb Walls

The video (above) from the National Park Service shows a Sonoran Mountain kingsnake as it methodically makes its way up the exterior wall of the Coronado National Memorial. Keen-eyed New Yorkers, however, will notice a striking resemblance to one of the northeast's favorite danger noodles: the milk snake.

The milk snake, which is native to New York, looks very similar to the wall-climbing kingsnake

Milk Snakes in New York State

The milk snake is a constrictor, which means it uses its body to squeeze its prey to death instead of biting or injecting venom. It also stands to reason that nearly any snake of a similar size (especially a constrictor, which is very used to using its muscles), could accomplish the brick-climbing feat if the kingsnake. But what's creepier, brick wall snake or birdhouse snake (below)?

Black Rat Snake Invades Hudson Valley, NY Birdhouse

As mentioned, a Hudson Valley groundskeeper recently witnessed a birdhouse invasion by two hungry rat snakes. Apparently, when they can't find rats, the black rat snake will gladly turn to bird eggs for their meal. Unfortunately, the optics of New York's longest snake invading the charming and rustic birdhouse is more than a little creepy.

While the chances of being bit by a snake (venomous or otherwise) is very low, there are still some tips to keep in mind, including sticking to hiking paths, never bothering a snake, and simply turning around if you see a rattlesnake or other venomous snake in your path. Learn what to do if your pet is bitten by a snake below.

