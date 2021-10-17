Snag Signed Country Music Merch From Bethel Woods Auction

As fall rolls in, we think back to the amazing summer we had this year in the Hudson Valley.

Live music was alive and well in the Hudson Valley this summer. Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Sullivan County hosted a handful of memorable shows in 2021, including several country music concerts.

The Zac Brown Band made their 2021 return with the comeback tour, Old Dominion swung by for some snapback fun at the end of August and Chris Stapleton graced us with his presence in September.

Over the summer, and in years past, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts has saved some awesome signed merch from your favorite artists. These items are currently up for bid during Bethel Woods Silent Auction which is underway until October 22nd.

These exclusive items are available for bid with all the proceeds, according to the Bethel Woods website, going to arts education programs, historic preservation efforts and The Museum at Bethel Woods.

If you or someone you know and love is a country music enthusiast, you'll definitely want to check this out. There are also great experiences up for grabs like a getaway to the Hard Rock Hotel in Atlantic City and the VIP package at Bethel Woods.

Blake Shelton, Zac Brown, Jason Aldean and many more have left their mark on the Hudson Valley, literally. Take a look at the signed country music merch below.