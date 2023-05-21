Slow AF Run Club Founder to Run in Poughkeepsie, NY This June

On your mark. Get set. GO!

Celebrate Global Running Day in Poughkeepsie

Global Running Day lands on Wednesday, June 7th, this year, and Fleet Feet in Poughkeepsie will be hosting their 2023 Big Run 5K/10K at the Dutchess County Rail Trail near Golds Gym in LaGrange. Fleet Feet is looking to make it their biggest Big Run ever.

There are still spots available for both the 5K and 10K. Participants who sign up in time will receive a 'Big Run' shirt and everyone who participates will receive a Big Run medal. Plus, after the race, Fleet Feet is hosting an after party which includes a Big Run tradition of food, snacks, treats, and fun after getting in a good run.

Jbuono Jbuono loading...

Another fun bonus of the Big Run? This year special guest, marathoner, and author, Martinus Evans will be on hand in Poughkeepsie to celebrate.

Martinus Evans: Proud “Fat Marathon Runner” Come to the Hudson Valley

Evans is the founder of the Slow AF Run Club and the author of Slow AF Run Club: The Ultimate Guide for Anyone Who Wants to Run. Earlier this week we spoke with Martinus who shared his story about running his first marathon in 2013. Evans shared that a doctor basically told him "lose weight or die" and he countered that he could run a marathon if he wanted to. And he did.

Since then he has run 100+ races, and 8 marathons and has become a certified running coach.

The Slow AF book comes out on June 6th, 2023. It's a source of inspiration where Evans wants to encourage those who may not look like a "traditional runner. Fleet Feet explains that the book "aims to help those at the “back of the pack” feel empowered to lace up their running shoes and get moving in their body as-is."

Martinus Evans will be selling and signing copies of Slow AF Run Club: The Ultimate Guide for Anyone Who Wants to Run at Fleet Feets Big Run on June 7th. Learn more about Martinus on social media @300poundsandrunning on Instagram and online at SlowAFRunclub.com.

Which Planet Fitness is the Best in the Hudson Valley? Each Planet Fitness Location has a rating of 4.1 or higher according to Google, with more than 100 reviews each.

Need To Eat Healthier? Start At These CT Vegan/Vegetarian Restaurants It's easy to make bad eating choices here in Connecticut, there's a fast food, pizza, or burger joint on practically every corner. If your doctor has told you to make better food choices, get inspired by dining at these restaurants