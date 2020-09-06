Skulls and Bones: Teaches Hudson Valley Kids about Animals

The holiday weekend may have you looking for fun stuff to do with the kids. Why not take them to a fun interactive event at the Staatsburgh Historic Site that will have their attention from start to finish.

This Sunday (September 6, 2020) is Skull & Bones a children's nature event at the Staatsburgh Historic Site located at 75 Mills Mansion Drive RD 1 in Staatsburgh. The hour long program scheduled to start at 11 AM offers children ages 6 to 9 a chance to explore local animals through the use of detective work. They will be examining skulls and taught clues that will help them determine if the skull belongs to predator or prey. They will also learn about herbivores, carnivore and omnivores.

While your children enjoy the program moms and dads are welcome to tour the grounds, take in a trail and your are encourage to have a picnic lunch by the river after the event. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Everyone including adults will need a ticket to ensure the number of attendees are account for and to guarantee social distancing. This program is free but you must make a reservation in advance. Follow this LINK on evertbrite.com to save your spot.

Staatsburgh follows all of the New York State Department of Health guidelines for COVID-19 safety. Masks and social distancing are required. For more information about the Staatsburgh Historic Site be sure to visit the Facebook page or official website. You can also contact them by phone to check on upcoming events and hours of operation at (845) 889 - 8851.