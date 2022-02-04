Singing Cornwall Superintendent Gets Icy in Snow Day Announcement

You're going to want to "Stop. Collaborate and listen" to this one.

The Hudson Valley has been preparing for nasty winter weather all week long. Reports have been coming in since late last week of a winter storm that would bring, wind, freezing rain, and snow to the mid-Hudson region on Friday, February 4th.

Naturally, schools started making their closing announcements on Thursday, February 3rd. While we watched the closings roll in, we were waiting for one announcement in particular.

During the last big snowstorm in January, Cornwall Central School Districts Superintendent Terry Dade dropped a snow-closing performance of a lifetime. Dade performed a version of NSYNC's "It's Gonna Be Me" with a snow day twist.

Dade did not disappoint. Thursday night he shared a video of Cornwall's official snow-day announcement to the tune of Vanilla Ice's "Ice, Ice Baby."

Dade raps:

"Cornwall, take a break and listen. Dade is back with a brand new edition. Snowstorms grab a hold of us tightly. Sleet and snow all daily and nightly. Will it ever stop? Yo, I don't know. Turn up the heat and let's go. Cold is extreme, knocks us out like a vandal. Go to the store buy eggs and candles. Dance, all across your room. Schools are closed. Not again? So soon!"

We spoke to Superintendant Dade after his NSYNC performance and he informed us that he will be sticking to the throwbacks, sharing that a Britney Spears song might be in the future.

Given the icy nature of the current Hudson Valley storm, we have to give Dade a 10/10 on this performance.

