Could Your Older Hudson Valley NY Home Have Dangerous Lead Paint?

Have you recently purchased a home in the Hudson Valley? Congratulations if you have! It is a big step in life and memories.

Did you check to see if it had lead paint? While lead paint was banned in 1978, there are a few things you need to look for before you start cutting into walls or making updates.

How can you tell if there is lead paint in the home that you just purchased? There are a few ways to find out if you're new to your home. And what to do if you think you might have it?

What is the first thing you should do to see if your home potentially has lead paint?

If your house was built before 1978, you should really proceed with the thought process that your house has lead paint in it. The easiest way to test for it is to get one of those Do it Yourself Lead Paint Test kits. You can find those at places like Home Depot, Lowes, and even online like Amazon.

What's the big deal? Is lead harmful?

Yes, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) pdf, lead is not a good thing to ingest. This goes for whether you eat it (as in flakes of paint) or inhale it (as in dust particles from sanding or drinking water out of lead pipes). Some of the side effects of ingesting lead include (in adults) nerve disorders, memory issues, headaches and if that wasn't enough muscle and joint pain.

The effects on children are even worse.

What do you do if you find out you have lead paint in your awesome new to you home?

If you find yourself in this situation, can you take care of it yourself? Well, that depends. It is always better to find a contractor who is certified in lead removal or remediation. While the cost initially might be more than you want to pay, you will have it pay back ten-fold in peace of mind.

