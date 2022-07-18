Just a few days after a tornado affected parts of the Hudson Valley, weather experts say there's a "high" chance of another tornado touching down in the region.

On Monday around 7:30 a.m., Hudson Valley Weather warned of the chance of bad weather and a tornado threat remains for parts of the Hudson Valley this afternoon.

'Severe Weather/Tornado Threat' For Hudson Valley, New York

"Models continue to highlight a severe weather/ tornado threat for parts of the region later this afternoon. Once the rain and showers push through this morning, look for breaks of sunshine. This will add to the instability and lead to the development of storms this afternoon. Due to strong sheer, these storms may develop into rotating supercells with the potential for isolated tornadoes," Hudson Valley Weather wrote on Facebook.

As of this writing, Hudson Valley Weather believes there's a "moderate to (a) high threat of a tornado" for the region.

Hudson Valley Weather did not say where in the region they believe has the greatest chance of a tornado but shared the following NAM model photos (above and below) which may help give us a better idea.

"Attached is the tornado parameter guidance from the NAM model, showing a moderate to high threat. Keep and eye to the sky and to HVW and be aware of this potential if it does in fact come to fruition," Hudson Valley Weather said.

Model Shows 'High Threat' of Tornado For Hudson Valley, New York

Hudson Valley Weather does believe rainfall Monday morning won't be as widespread as some originally thought but adds the afternoon storms will make up for less rainfall Monday morning.

"The morning rain also looks a bit less robust so a widespread soaking is less likely, but afternoon storms may fill in some of the void in precipitation as well. Timing for this looks to be from about noon into the overnight. Stay tuned," Hudson Valley Weather adds.

Confirmed Tornado Touched Down in Ulster County, Near Kingston, New York

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down on Wednesday in Ulster County about 2 miles from Kingston.

The twister touched down near Hurley Avenue (Route 29) between Davis Street and Hillside Drive. The tornado reached speeds of around 90 miles per hour.

"The tornado moved southeast to just west of the NY State Thruway crossing a subdivision where it uprooted and snapped trees, displaced a car canopy and removed some shingles from a house. Many homes were damaged by fallen trees. Aerial photos showed a swath of downed trees from a second vortex which moved along the northeast edge of the subdivision," the National Weather Service states.

Confirmed Macroburst Touched Down in Ulster County, Near Kingston, New York

A macroburst also impacted parts of Kingston about 9 miles west of Kingston and five miles southwest, according to the National Weather Service.

"Wide swaths of downed trees were noted along Lapla Road (and connecting roads) across the hill the road crosses. At least 2 trees fell on cars along Lapla Road. Wind damage consisting of broken, snapped and uprooted trees continued southeast across U.S. Route 209," the National Weather Service said.

As of this writing, the National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch or warning for the Hudson Valley.

