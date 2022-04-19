Do you have a young child who wants to be on television? Here's how they can make their debut.

Getty Images/Martin Lopez from Pexels Getty Images/Martin Lopez from Pexels loading...

Lights, Camera, Action. It's no secret that the Hudson Valley has become Hollywood central these days and Sesame Street is offering younger residents a chance to become a potential star. Here's more information on what's going on:

What is the casting for?

According to a post by the Hudson Valley Film Commission, Sesame Street in Communities is looking for farming families in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania.

What specifically are they looking for?

It is for 6-8 year-olds with a younger sibling (1-4 years old). The families need to live on a farm, grow their own food, practice healthy eating habits and must know how to cook on a budget. Wow.

Location details:

The farm that the family lives on MUST be located less than a 3 hour drive from New York City. This is awesome, they will also receive a $500 honorarium for participating.

How do you apply?

It's simple, you can fill out you a form with your information by clicking here. For any questions people are being encouraged to send an email to gina@pinchhitterprojects.com.

Have fun and good luck to anyone that tries to be on the show and makes it on.

Sesame Street has some history and since we've been talking about it and I'm sure it used to be out on VHS tapes, here's a few way how to use those VHS tapes and little libraries in our area:

5 Ways To Use Your Old VCR Tapes Throw them out? Or upcycle? Here are a few things to do with those old VCR Tapes.