It seems that this has been the week for road closure announcements. The NEw YOrk State Department of Transportation and local Police Department s are doing their best to keep us informed as closures come up.

The latest road closure to be announced was shared today (October 6, 2021) by the Saugerties Police Department. Stating tomorrow (October 7, 2021) there will be a portion of 9W closed in Saugerties which will be causing delays so motorist are being asked to avoid the area or be patience while waiting in the stopped traffic pattern throughout the day.

It seems there is a stone wall that runs along the east shoulder of Route 9w that is in need of repair. With winter on the way it is important that these repairs be made sooner than later. The wall is just north of the Knights of Columbus (Ryan's House). If you are traveling on 9W which also happens to be Route 32 in that area through Saugerties you should expect delays.

Route 9W and Route 32 in Saugerties via Google

The Facebook post from the Saugerties Police Department states that the work will start tomorrow and continue for 3 days. The plan is to have lane closures with alternating traffic moving through. Drivers should expect to wait in that area during the work.

Many of our Hudson Valley roads have taken a beating this year with the amount of rain and the active storm season we had this summer. Saugerties isn't the only location this week that is expecting road closures for repairs.

