It's that time of year again. We have to start putting on our big winter coats, scarves and gloves to brave the (almost) winter weather. We are going to see a lot of cold, cloudy days ahead of us as the season progresses. This is why I don't understand why some people feel that winter is their favorite season. It is cold, it is bleak, and it can be yucky.

Anytime I ask any of these winter lovers why they enjoy the winter, they never say it's because of anything they can do outside. They'll often say that they love the coziness of the winter. You can make yourself cozy INSIDE anytime of year. People's favorite activities- holiday movies, watching the snow fall from your window, cuddling under a blanket with a hot beverage- have nothing to do with the harsh cold weather that makes me want to leave New York every winter.

Get our free mobile app

If it is the cozy factor of winter that you are looking forward to, but you don't want to be cooped up in your house either, then going out to a local coffee shop may be the best thing for you. They typically have great Wi-Fi, so you can get stuff done or watch an episode of your latest show. They have pastries and baked goods to savor when you're in the mood for something sweet. And of course, grab yourself a cup of coffee, tea, or hot chocolate to warm your bones after coming in from the cold. I may not like winter, but I see how refreshing it can be to settled into a local cafe on a winter day.

Tripadvisor reviewers have spoken, and they have said that these establishments are the best cafés in Saugerties, New York. The best thing is, each place offers something different that makes them unique, more so than some other lists that I've compiled. We have bakeries, breakfast nooks, bookstores and more on this list. I personally want to go to Number 4, along with one of our honorable mentions.

Top 5 Saugerties, NY Cafés You Must Visit This Winter Cozy up with a great cup of coffee from one of the best Saugerties, NY cafés this winter time.

25 Best Coffee Shops in Dutchess and Orange County We've put together a list of 25 best coffee shops located in the Hudson Valley