Don’t Panic: The Reason ‘Man’ Was Hanging From HV Bridge

At least it wasn't 100 feet over the water.

Commuters using the Rip Van Winkle Bridge in in Catskill, NY were recently treated to quite the sight: what looked like a man hanging off of one of the lower support beams. The New York State Bridge Authority (NYSBA) is always looking to keep their employees' training up to date, and luckily the "man" swinging from a rope on the bridge was a dummy that was helping with a life-saving skill.

NYSBA via Facebook NYSBA via Facebook loading...

Fall Protection Training on the Rip Van Winkle Bridge

"Happy Friday, Hudson Valley!", began a recent post from the NYSBA. "The remaining members of our Maintenance Team participated in Fall Protection/Retrieval Training at the Rip Van Winkle Bridge", they continued. With maintenance crews often needing to climb high above the Hudson River, preparedness training on a lower area of the bridge seems like the perfect way to safely train for an emergency.

NYSBA via Facebook NYSBA via Facebook loading...

Vehicle Extraction Training in Kingston, NY

Luckily, these dummies seem to get a lot of work all across the Hudson Valley, all in the name of safety. Recently, the City of Kingston Fire Department (KFD) trained members on vehicle extraction techniques. To save a volunteer from potential injuries, a very similar-looking mannequin was used in their place (below).

KFD KFD loading...

Playground Rescue in Kingston, NY

Of course, such rigorous training is intended to lead to more successful real-world rescues. Although less action-packed than a bridge or vehicle collision extraction, the KFD was recently praised for their cool heads and excellent problem-solving skills when a young camper became stuck in a local playground swing (below).

Firefighters from the City of Kingston work hard to free a young camper from an infant swing at Loughran Park (KFD) Firefighters from the City of Kingston work hard to free a young camper from an infant swing at Loughran Park (KFD) loading...

Lynsey Timbrouk, the Director of Parks & Recreation for the City of Kingston thanked the KFD for their hard work. "My staff and I were so impressed with the level of communication and teamwork [the KFD] displayed, how pleasant they were while working under pressure, and of course their ability to keep the camper as calm and relaxed as possible", she wrote in a letter of recognition.

Get our free mobile app

From life-saving operations to calming down a distressed child, first responders across the Hudson Valley are called to help in nearly every situation imaginable. Check out some of their more exciting examples below.

Daring Rescue: Injured Hudson Valley Hiked Rescued By Helicopter Must see: We have photos and a video of a daring helicopter rescue in the Hudson Valley.