There is something to do in Beacon and Newburgh, New York that you might never have done, even if you have lived in either city, your entire life.

What is this 'fun' and interesting thing? It is something that only takes 10-15 minutes.

So, what is this thing that goes between Beacon, NY, and Newburgh, NY?

It is the New York Waterway Ferry. Ever been on it? Here are a few things that you need to know about the Ferry that runs between the two towns.

Does this NY Waterway Ferry cost any money? If so, how much?

The trip between the two stops costs $1.75, each direction. There are discounts available for children and seniors.

How often does the ferry run between Beacon and Newburgh?

It runs several times each weekday in each direction, starting at 5:52 AM, and ending after the evening commute time of 8:53 PM.

Can you take the ferry from Beacon and walk along the waterfront, or eat at one of the many restaurants down by the Newburgh Waterfront?

Oh, heck, yeah. That is a great idea. The restaurants are plentiful and think of it this way you don't have to try to find a parking spot on the Newburgh side. Plus, Newburgh Brewing Company is about a 10-minute walk from the ferry.

Just make sure you are on that last ferry which leaves Newburgh, NY at 8:26 PM. If you miss that ferry, you will need to get a taxi or ride-share service to get you back across the bridge.

