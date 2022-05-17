If you are a theater buff it may have been a long time since you actually attended a live performance. The COVID pandemic has a direct effect on live theater in our area. Fortunately, we are starting to see live performances return to our community theaters. For the Denizen Theatre in New Paltz, this is exciting news. They were one of the many theaters that had to suspend performances during COVID.

The Denizen located at Water Street Market in New Paltz, NY is what they call a black box theater. It is definitely a space that would not have been COVID-friendly. It is an intimate experience and has limited seating. Most of the performances are designed to be interactive with the audience. The seating is close and often the performance unfolds in the space that includes the audience. It is up close and personal theater.

Denizen Theater in New Paltz, New York

It has taken a while but luckily the Denizen Theatre has pulled through the tight COVID restrictions and is getting ready to start its 2022 season. This past weekend, the theater was open for a performance by SUNY New Paltz Students but now the Denizen is ready to lift their new season of original work. They are also announcing a partnership with local eateries. Dinner and theater regularly go hand in hand whether you eat before or after the show.

New Paltz Restaurants partnered with the Denizen Theater in New Paltz, NY

Monday, May 16, the Denizen announced on their Facebook page that they have partnered with five New Paltz restaurants in order to help promote local business. The Parish, Jar'd Wine Pub, The Mudd Puddle, PHo Tibet, and Lola's in New Paltz are all now partnered with the Denizen Theatre. Basically, you will be able to take advantage of discounts at the Denizen by letting them know you have eaten at one of their eatery partners.

Now you can enjoy food from a great local restaurant and earn rewards at a very special theater in the Hudson Valley.

