Hudson Valley Filmed Movie Surpasses $100 Million in Ticket Sales

A movie, which filmed in several locations around the Hudson Valley, just broke a pandemic record.

Throughout the last few weeks, we've been getting "back to normal." That of course is a reference to the pre-pandemic world. When the U.S. was hit with the COVID-19 pandemic back in March of 2020 everything immediately shut down. Besides small local businesses, the entertainment industry was one of the hardest-hit industries due to the pandemic.

Production was shut down for many films and television shows and movies that were set to be released in theaters we're pushed back for months.

One of the films with, several, rescheduled dates was A Quiet Place Part II. The John Krasinski-directed horror film starring Emily Blunt was famously shot throughout New York with many scenes being filmed in Orange, Ulster, Dutchess and Putnam counties.

A Quiet Place Part II was released on May 28th, 2021, and according to Variety.com, it has overcome a pandemic milestone. Variety reports:

The Paramount Pictures film is the first of the pandemic era to surpass $100 million in U.S. ticket sales. Through the weekend, “A Quiet Place 2” has generated $108 million at the domestic box office and another $80 million internationally.

Variety explains that normally, this milestone wouldn't be such a big deal however, "the pandemic has been crushing to the movie theater business and ticket sales have still been slow to recover."

You can still see A Quiet Place Part II in theaters, but after 45 days it will also be available on the Paramount Plus streaming service.

Have you seen A Quiet Place Part II? If you did, did you recognize the Hudson Valley in any of the scenes?

Kate Pierson of the B-52's Is Selling Her Sprawling Hudson Valley ’Love Shack’ Compound Kate Pierson's Kate's Lazy Meadow in Shandaken

Celebrities Who Live in the Hudson Valley