Price Reduced Lake House For Sale in Sullivan County, NY

The stunning lake home in Sullivan County has something for everyone.

I'm a sucker for any kind of lake or ocean. There's just something so special about living near the water and it makes any home even more amazing. A stunning lake home is for sale in Sullivan County, NY and it has everything anyone could want.

What amazing home is for sale in the Hudson Valley?

Okay....just take a moment and really look at that picture. It's BEAUTIFUL. I'm going to show you one more picture and it will make anyone want to purchase this house.

The water and view are really the most important parts of the house. For those who want to know more, the home has 14 bedrooms and it's just a few minute walk from the downtown in Kauneonga Lake. Although, why would you ever want to leave this view?

Another cool thing about this property is that it has been used as a successful vacation for years and the home could be used for other events. The current listing price for the home is $2,695,000 and the price of the home was reduced by $255,000. That's a big drop in price and it might allow a whole new group of people to look at it.

Good luck to the new owners who purchase it, you'll have one beautiful home.

