‘Pretty Little Liars’ Cast Spotted Dining in Kingston

"Got a secret, Can you keep it?" Okay, so maybe it's not a secret, but the Pretty Little Liars series reboot has been filming in the Hudson Valley.

Back in July, the Hudson Valley Film Commission announced that the HBO Max reboot Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin would start filming in the Hudson Valley this summer. More specifically, in Ulster County at Upriver Studios in Saugerties.

The reboot follows a new group of characters as they "find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago," according to Deadline.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin stars Bailee Madison (Good Witch, Just Go with It) and Chandler Kinney (Lethal Weapon, ZOMBIES) and is being produced by the creator of Riverside Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

Every once in a while you'll get a celebrity sighting or two here in the Hudson Valley while production is underway. Woody Harrelson was basically spotted in every county this summer while filming White House Plumbers.

This time around it was, what looks like the whole, the cast of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. The team was spotted enjoying a meal at Savona's Trattoria in Kingston back on Monday, August 30th.

Filming of the HBO Max series will continue in September. A casting call was recently released looking for background actors for a cafeteria scene which is scheduled to film on September 1st.

No word yet on when Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin will air. The original series aired from 2010 to 2017 on Freeform.

