Poughkeepsie Native Makes Appearance On Wheel Of Fortune

A Poughkeepsie native now residing in Los Angeles appeared on this past Friday's episode of Wheel of Fortune. While she didn't go all the way, she still went home with a $2,000 prize.

Elizabeth Stewart is a corporate attorney who is originally from Poughkeepsie but now lives in Los Angeles with her husband James. She was up against Andy who works in the transportation department at UCLA and Julia, an engaged realtor & former Miss Teen Texas. They each went on to a nice payday with Andy also winning a trip to the Bahamas.

The new season of Wheel of Fortune just kicked off on September 14 and the minimum prize on the Bonus Wheel is $38,000 in honor of it being the 38th season. They've made some changes behind the scenes to make sure it's a safe and fun experience for all in the face of the pandemic.

Elizabeth isn't the only person with a Hudson Valley connection to get lucky on the show in 2020. Michael Desisto of Hurley won the $50,000 prize back in April to cap an already impressive evening of winnings. While footage of Elizabeth's appearance isn't online at the moment, you can watch Michael's big win from earlier this year, below.

Wheel of Fortune airs weeknights on CBS and is produced by SONY Pictures.