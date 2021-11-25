Earlier this month, the Poughkeepsie Galleria issued Holiday Hours, along with events and suggestions in regards to going about this holiday shopping season. So, get ready to climb those escalators, get lost gazing into the gorgeous tapestry and lights they hang annually, expect to run into at least a dozen of your neighbors and coworkers per visit, enjoy the holiday music, and much more during your next visit.

Don't Wait to Shop

The Poughkeepsie Galleria urges people not to wait until the last minute to shop this year more than any year recently. They say experts claim that there will be plenty of stock and shipping issues this year due to a supply chain delay and an unprecedented shipping backlog. The Poughkeepsie Galleria will be updating their website in regards to sales and specials online so you know the best times to come in. To check out the latest sales, click here.

Holiday Times

For the second year in a row, the Poughkeepsie Galleria will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. For the month of December, the Galleria has announced its Holiday Hours. From December 1st through December 17th, the mall will open each day at 10 am and will be closing at 9 pm (except Sundays, which will close at 6 pm). By December 18th, the mall will open starting at 9 am and will be open until 10 pm (except Saturday and Sunday, which will be 9 pm) up through December 23rd. The mall will be open on Christmas Eve from 9 am- 5 pm and will be closed on Christmas Day. The Galleria will return to open at 10 am on December 26th and will close at 7 pm on Sunday, and 9 pm during the week. They will be open both New Year’s Even and Day, but only from 10 am - 5 pm. To get a visual representation of the hours, click here.

Visit Santa

Santa Claus will be making his list and checking it twice in JC Penny Court this year as families, including pets, are invited to meet the big man in red, and get their pictures taken. You can book a visit between November 26th and December 24th. Though walk-ups are allowed, reservations are strongly encouraged for all guests. On December 12th, the Galleria will be holding a Sensory Friendly event. Celebrate the Santa Magic in a sensitive environment and support Autism Speaks with any photo experience purchase. December 6th and 13th are both designated Pet Nights. Bring your little fur baby to get any picture experience they offer, and you’ll also be supporting the Humane Society.

