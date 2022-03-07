Poughkeepsie Breaks 87-Year-Old Weather Record

It's a heatwave! Okay, maybe that's a stretch but the Hudson Valley broke some records over the weekend.

What's the saying for March? In like a lion, out like a lamb, right? Well, we kicked off the beginning of March on the right foot. The National Weather Service in Albany reported over the weekend that parts of the Hudson Valley reached new heights and high temps.

If you were out and about across the Hudson Valley on Sunday, March 6th, 2022, you know that it was absolutely gorgeous day. It started out rocky with temperatures in the mid-30s, rain, wind, and overcast. However, things took a turn for the better just after 12 PM.

The skies cleared and the sun poked its head out. While the wind stuck around, it felt like a warm 70-degree day across the Valley.

Poughkeepsie, NY's New Record

The National Weather Service in Albany tweeted that Poughkeepsie crushed an 87-year-old weather record. According to the NWS, this Sunday Poughkeepsie checked in at 68°F. The old record was 63°F in 1935.

That's the kind of weather record we can get behind!

Does this mean winter is behind us and snow is in the past?

Well, not exactly. Hudson Valley Weather is reporting that while we will have warmer temperatures in the mid-40s for most of the week, the cold will return with a chance of snow on Friday.

The official first day of spring is March 20th. We figure Mother Nature can have her moment now, but they better get it together by the end of the month.

