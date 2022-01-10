Hopefully, this is the last time we have to update the opening date.

Back in July of 2021, we reported that a new At Home, The Home Décor Superstore, was being built in Dutchess County. The home décor store was originally set to be open on September 8th at the Shoppes at South Hills.

As construction continued throughout the summer and we inched closer to the alleged opening date, we realized it wasn't going to be ready on time. We reached out to At Home in September of 2021 and they told us the date was pushed back until October 27th.

October 27th, came and went and At Home Poughkeepsie still hasn't opened. With the holidays being over and the decorations coming down, I thought maybe At Home quietly opened in early 2022. It has not, however it looks like it will be opening shortly.

According to Google At Home, The Home Decore Store is slated to open on February 22nd, 2022. February can't come soon enough!

At Home will move into where KMart used to be located at The Shoppes at South Hills. Other tenants in the plaza include Christmas Tree Shop, Orange Theory Fitness, and Hobby Lobby.

Currently, there are 2 At Home locations in and around the Hudson Valley. There is a Middletown At Home store ( at100 N Galleria Dr in Middletown) and another in Albany (161 Washington Ave Ext, Albany).

Many have described At Home The Decor Superstore as "HomeGoods gone wild." At Home carries around 50,000 home décor products such as furniture, rugs, artwork, mirrors, bedding, seasonal décor, and storage products. Plus the average At Home location is around 110,000 square feet, so whatever you might be looking for they probably have.

14 Things to do in Poughkeepsie if You’re Under 21 This list doesn't just pertain to anyone under 21. These are 14 recreational activities around Poughkeepsie that are mostly inexpensive and accessible to all.

7 Cities West of The Hudson River That Poughkeepsie Residents Forget Exist The Hudson Valley region is vast. Many residents in Dutchess County live in their own bubble. Here are some big cities in towns west of the Hudson River that are often overlooked or forgotten about entirely by people who live east of the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge.

10 TV Shows & Films You Didn't Know Were Made in Newburgh, New York