Popular Starbucks Drink Sold In New York May Have ‘Foreign Object’

New Yorkers are being told to not drink a popular Starbucks product because it may contain a "foreign object."

Starbucks is recalling over 300-thousand Starbucks vanilla Frappuccino drinks.

The recall impacts Starbucks frappuccino Vanilla chilled coffee drinks with expiration dates of March 8, May 29, June 4 and June 10. All of the dates are for this year, 2023.

The drink comes in 13.7 Fl Oz (405mL) bottles with a UPC 0 12000-81331 3.

PepsiCo and Starbucks issued the recall because the glass was found in some of the bottles.

The FDA lists the reason for the recall as a "foreign object (glass)." The FDA lists the recall as a "Class II" recall.

"Class II Recalls are issued on products that have a lower chance of causing major injuries or death, but where there is still the possibility of serious enough adverse events to have irreversible consequences," the FDA states.

The North American Coffee Partnership, which is the name of the partnership between Starbucks and PepsiCo is working to remove all recalled products from store shelves. Officials say to toss any bottles you have at home.

"Delivering a quality experience to our consumers is our top priority and we always act with an abundance of caution whenever a potential concern is raised," North American Coffee Partnership said in a statement.

New Yorkers Advised To Call If You Have Questions, Comments

Anyone with comments or questions is advised to call 1-800-211-8307.

