Popular Saugerties Christmas Light Display Canceled

The light display has been a must see every year for the last 8 years.

The Sussin Family Christmas Lightshow was started about 8 years ago by Troy and Zack Sussin, a father and son team that wanted to spread a little Christmas cheer for the community in and around the Saugerties area.

Neither Zack or Troy ever thought their display would become as popular as has been for the last few years, so popular that back in 2017 their light display was featured on ABC's "Great Christmas Light Fight." The show featured some over the top holiday light displays from different families across the country all "fighting" for a $50,000 grand prize. They didn't win, but that didn't stop them from providing some holiday family fun for so many families from the Hudson Valley.

It was a planned trip every year for me and the kids, as one weekend in December we would head up the NYS Thruway to Saugerties and Patch road to see their FREE display. Almost every year the Sussin family would collect donations from visitors to give to charity and some years they made HUGE donations to the CJ & Jess Wolf Holiday Express Toy Drive to benefit the Salvation Army.

I remember one year we needed to hire a moving company and truck to collect the almost 1,000 toys they bought for families here in the Valley. Beyond generous people and that why this hurts to type.

The Sussin Family Christmas Lightshow has been canceled this year according to their Facebook page. The post said that, "As most of you know COVID-19 was the Grinch that stole this years display. Over the next couple months we will be posting to make sure people are aware we will not be having the display this year. Be sure to share so people don’t make the drive out here for nothing. We’re hoping to be back next year!!!"

As most of you know COVID-19 was the Grinch that stole this years display. Over the next couple months we will be... Posted by Sussin Family Christmas Lightshow on Monday, October 19, 2020

I for one want to thank the Sussin family for all the smiles they brought to all of us over the years and wish them a very happy holiday season. P.S. PLEASE COME BACK NEXT YEAR!