Popular Saugerties Bakery Opens New Location

It’s amazing how much things can change in a year. Just last year we were reporting about how many businesses, especially eating establishments, were closing because they couldn’t make ends meet through the global pandemic. Lately, we’ve had the pleasure of reporting on new businesses opening and old businesses expanding and making positive changes. That includes a very popular bakery in Saugerties.

Congratulations to the Meltaway Bakery on their brand new location at 3189 Route 9W in Saugerties. The Meltaway Bakery is not only known for their wonderfully delicious pastries and baked goods, they’re also known for their tight relationship with the members of the community. And, judging by their Facebook page, it’s obvious that Saugerties is appreciative of their hometown bakery. It’s no wonder. Check out some of the delicious baked goods you can get at the Meltaway Bakery in Saugerties.

Congratulations to the Meltaway Bakery on their new location at 3189 Route 9W. Easy to get to, and delectable. Get all the info at the Meltaway Bakery website.

