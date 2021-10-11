Popular Piano & Wine Bar in Dutchess County Permanently Closed

They served their last glass of wine on September 25th.

If you enjoy a nice glass of wine and listening to music in Dutchess County, at one time or another, you probably enjoyed a night or two at Piano Piano Wine Bar on Main Street in Fishkill, New York. If you never got to it, unfortunately you wont be able to anymore.

According to the Piano Piano Wine Bar Facebook page, the folks behind the wine bar have closed for good. One post from Saturday September 25th reads, "The time has come. Our last day at the wine bar. So many people have come by to wish us well that we are down to the bare bones. But we would still love to see you tonight so feel free to BYOB in case we are dry when you arrive 😉. Gonna be a tough night for sure.

If you never got to go, Piano Piano offered guests wine from around the world, micro brews, cappuccino, espresso and light food items, as well as live music on certain nights. I only went there once or twice, but my favorite part of going was being able to sit outside on the patio right on Main street in Fishkill. There was something relaxing about sipping a drink and watching cars drive by.

After posting on Facebook, many fans of the bar left comments thanking owners for some great memories including one comment that said what many were thinking, "So many great memories at Piano Piano! It will be so strange visiting in Fishkill and not having you and Rich down the street!! You will be missed for certain! Best wishes on your next chapter!!"

Five days after closing, owners shared these words online, "Peace out Fishkill. We will miss you all. Hoping the memories last forever and life treats you kindly. “Piano piano”! 😘🍷."



No word on why the bar has closed, or what might be in store for now vacate location on Main Street in Fishkill, but once any information becomes available we will update tis article.

