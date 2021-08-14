Popular New York-Based Burger Chain Expected to Jack Prices

The cost of dining out continues to rise, even at many fast food establishments. Now, a regular meal at a popular burger chain based here in New York is expected to get a bit more expensive by years end. Maybe in this case, a lot more expensive. The reason has to do with the biggest surge inflation this country's seen in 13 years. Also, supply shortages and just trying to find and pay workers enough to want to keep working factor into the equation. Are you ready to spend $50, or maybe even $60 dollars, for a family dinner at a fast food chain?

The NY Post says that Shake Shack announced on a conference call that consumers can expect to spend 3 percent to 3.5 percent more on a meal at their restaurants. Shake Shack's chief financial officer said the price raise is more than the usual 2 percent hike the chain has traditionally enacted at the end of each year. The Post says this is the third time Shake Shack has raised prices in the past year, however.

Shake Shack is based out of New York City, and 168 locations in the United States, according to Wikipedia. They currently have Hudson Valley locations in Central Valley, at the Woodbury Common, plus Hartsdale, Nanuet, and White Plains. In July, it was announced that Shake Shack would be one of the attractions coming to a number of newly renovated rest stops on the New York State Thruway.

Shake Shack often gets mentioned as a chain many in the Hudson Valley would like to see expand to additional locations across the area. Perhaps, one day, they'll open a new spot in either Poughkeepsie, Kingston, or Newburgh? Ever tried their burgers? How do you think they stack up against Five Guys, Burger Fi, or Smashburger? Guess we'll never see an In-N-Out Burger location in the state of New York. Well, at least not just a random burger that was lying on the street, like in that case.

