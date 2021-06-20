Popular New Jersey Waterpark Attraction Catches Fire

Part of popular New Jersey waterpark attraction caught fire earlier this week.

With the warmer months' weather coming and the COVID restrictions lifting, families in the Hudson Valley are planning their out-of-town getaways. Many are hitting the waterparks this year since they missed out on the chance to in 2020.

For most Hudson Valley residents, after you hit Splashdown Beach in Wappingers, you head out to Vernon New Jersey to check out Mountain Creek.

Mountain Creek Waterpark, previously known as Action Park, has over 20 water rides and slides that make a hot summer day an absolute blast. Rides like the Colorado River Rapids, Surf Hill, Legendary Canyon Cliffs, and the High Tide Wave Pool are just some of the big attractions at Mountain Creek.

The 'High Anxiety' waterslide is also a top attraction at Mountain Creek. Unfortunately, on Tuesday, June 15th, the "one of a kind" waterslide caught fire.

Mountain Creek confirmed the news of the fire on their Facebook page. In a statement they wrote:

We can confirm that there was a fire at our water park today that affected our High Anxiety attraction. First and foremost, we are thankful that the park was closed and there were no reported injuries.

The statement continued as the Mountain Creek staff thanked the firefighters and first responders who handled the flames within minutes.

Sadly, Mountain Creek also shared that High Anxiety will not be " available for the foreseeable future." With that being said the New Jersey waterpark will still be opening officially for the season this weekend.

Mountain Creek Waterpark in Vernon New Jersey will open this Saturday, June 19th. Ticket information can be found on the Mountain Creek Waterpark website.

