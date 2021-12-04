Roots rock n roll/rockabilly rockers from Kingston, Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones have a new holiday single that was just released on Black Friday.

Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones have been going strong for some years now, and this past summer they released their 3rd studio album, Here To tell the Tale, which has garnered the band some great reviews. The band spent the past few years on the road playing shows all over, including playing a high-profile 6-week national tour with The Brian Setzer Orchestra, and regional tours with The Blasters and Reverend Horton Heat.

The band has opened for Joan Jett, Gary US Bonds, Dale Watson, Big Sandy, Wayne Hancock, Jay Leno and America, among others. They were also invited to play the 50th anniversary Woodstock celebration concert at Bethel Woods a few years back, playing the same day as Ringo Starr. I was there! Good times. I've been a fan of the band for a while. Love me some rockabilly!

"Darkness Can't Survive In The Presence Of Light" is the first original holiday song from Kingston area roots rockers Lara Hope and The Ark-Tones.

Lara Hope says, "the song was written to remind us that although the winter may be cold and dark, the lights of the season can help to get us through the tough times. This is a song of hope, gratitude, and optimism. We hope it brings you some joy".

Check out the new song below and check out the official Lara and the Ark-Tones website here for more info and upcoming show dates. The band is set to play The Colony in Woodstock, NY along with Albany area duo Sirsy on Dec. 19.