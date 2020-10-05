Popular Health Food Store Leaves Poughkeepsie

After several years of being just about the only health food store in Poughkeepsie, I was shocked to find that Mother Earth’s Storehouse no longer has their Poughkeepsie location. And even though I was shocked, I didn’t actually notice.

Yesterday I needed some peanut butter and produce, and I haven’t been to a big grocery store in months. So I decided to take a quick run to Mother Earth’s Storehouse on Route 9, right in front of the Poughkeepsie Galleria. I had just been there a week or two ago. I get there, I go in, I get my broccoli and my peanut butter and look around a bit to see if there is anything else I might need. Eventually I go up to the register to pay. That’s when I handed the cashier my Mother Earth’s Storehouse special customer card, which earns me points every time I spend money. And that’s when I got the shocking news. The cashier looked at me and said, “We are not Mother Earth’s Storehouse anymore”. Gasp! I couldn’t believe it. They’d been here for years and years. “Well, who are you?” I asked. And she replied “We are now Nature’s Harvest. New name, new owners.”

Apparently this all happened on Oct. 1. I paid my bill, walked outside and looked up at the sign. Sure enough, it said Nature’s Harvest. I didn’t even notice when I walked in. And I didn’t even notice as I walked around and shopped. Needless to say, not much has changed in the store. At least for now.

If you still want to shop at Mother Earth’s Storehouse, they still have their locations in the King’s Mall in Kingston and on Main Street in Saugerties. So if you’ve earned credit for shopping there, you can go to one of the Ulster County stores.

I wish Nature’s Harvest the best of luck with their new store.. I’m relieved that they quickly took over and that there is still a health food store within minutes of my house. And I must say, the broccoli was quite fresh and delicious and the peanut butter was as good as ever.