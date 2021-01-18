Popular Chocolate Candy Recalled

Just in time for Valentines Day.

We are less than a month away from the holiday designated for lovers. Valentines Day is set for February 14th and if you have someone special in your life, you most likely will get them a little something to celebrate.

Some give flowers, some jewelry, and most of us get a least some sort of chocolate candy for our sweetie. Now I would never tell you to not buy anything in advance of a holiday, but in this case if you did go out already and buy a certain chocolate, you need to make sure it's not part of a new chocolate recall.

According to News 10, Lake Champlain Chocolates have announced that they're voluntarily recalling some of their milk chocolate products after a consumer reported finding plastic pieces in the product.

The chocolate being recalled, can be found in a variety of different gift packages, boxes and baskets and have been available for purchase in all 50 states and at the company’s three in person retail stores located in Vermont from July 2020 through January 2021.

The recalled products include,

Hazelnut Five Star Bar

Fruit and Nut Five Star Bar

Almond Five Star Bar

Granola Five Star Bar

Organic Milk Chocolate Bar with Sea Salt and Almonds

Milk Chocolate Almond Bark

Chocolate of Vermont Green Mountain

If you find you have any of the recalled chocolate products the FDA says to discontinue use and immediately throw away any of the products listed above. After you do that, you'll need to replace it and why not buy some from some of our great Hudson Valley chocolate shops.

You can get great candy from Krause's Chocolates in Saugerties, New Paltz and Rhinebeck or maybe try Alps Sweet Shop with locations in Fishkill and Beacon.