Popular Amusement Park Announces Its Closing Two Days a Week

If you've made summer plans to ride some rides this year, you may need to adjust them.

Now that COVID restrictions and guidelines have eased across New York, many places have begun to operate at 100% capacity. One place that might be part of your summer vacation plans, The Great Escape in Lake George, has adjusted its protocols to follow along with the CDC guidelines for guests but has just announced that they are no longer going to be open seven days a week.

According to News 10, starting this week the Great Escape and outdoor water park will be closing on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for the foreseeable future. The reason for the closing according to a statement posted on the park's Facebook page is, "Starting July 19th the theme park will be closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays. This will allow us to provide a more enjoyable in-park experience the rest of the week."

Many are wondering if the closing has anything to do with staffing shortages that most restaurants and in-person customer service industries are going through right now. The park did say that they have experienced a difficult time in staffing, but are not citing that reason for them now closing two days a week.

If you've planned to visit the park and have already purchased one-day tickets for a Tuesday or a Wednesday, the amusement park did say that those tickets could be used on any other weekday that the parks are open, now through the end of the summer.

The closing doesn't just affect the park, it also has a ripple effect on businesses surrounding the park including a popular ice cream stop for park guests. Martha's Dandee Creme is a must-visit after a long day riding rides for many, and the ice cream shop owner Dennis Lafontaine told News 10 how he feels about the news, "It stinks. I’m glad it’s Tuesdays and Wednesdays and not the weekends or anything like that." He also said he does hope that the closing doesn’t have any impact on his ice cream shop.

For more information and operating hours, check out the Great Escape online.

