Poll Ranks 5 NY Cities Among Dirtiest in America

A new poll exposes 5 cities in New York as among the dirtiest - and 3 of them are Upstate NY cities.  And please, don't shoot the messenger - I'm not saying these are the dirtiest!

Most cities in America would love to be featured in an article or survey highlighting its historical attractions, breathable air, high-paying jobs, affordable living, or for having spectacular food.

But when it comes to rankings, it's not always glitz and glamour and sometimes the truth hurts.

A total of 152 cities in America made a recent poll by LawnStarter.com as the "Dirtiest Cities in America" and a total of five of those cities were from New York, and three of them are located here in Upstate NY.

What are the criteria for ranking the dirtiest cities in America?

The website says they ranked over 150 of the biggest U.S. cities across four categories which include; pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction.

Naturally, some cities outperform others in certain statistical categories, but the ranking is based on an aggregate score based on those 4 things.

Here are the 5 cities in New York that LawnStarter.com ranks as some of the dirtiest in the USA.

5 New York Cities Ranked Dirtiest in America

