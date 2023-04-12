Police in the Hudson Valley say they arrested a driver after a crash that caused downed wires and a fire in the road. Authorities say the lone occupant of the vehicle was driving at an unsafe speed which resulted in the crash. Now, police say a Hudson Valley woman is facing DWI charges.

While numbers for drunk driving arrests remain high in New York, data shows that they've actually dropped a bit in recent years. According to figures from the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research, there were 27,268 impaired driving arrests in the state of New York in 2020, which is a 39.6% decrease since 2016.

Police Say Westchester Woman Hit Pole That Caused Fire

New York State Police said in a press release that were called to Route 22 in the town of North Salem for a report of an accident early Sunday morning. Troopers said once they were on the scene they observed a car pulled over on the shoulder. What they also said they saw was a downed utility pole and wires was observed with a fire in the roadway.

New York State Man Arrested For DWI After Found Asleep at the Wheel

Officials say they determined that the 22-year-old woman driving was speeding when she exited the roadway and struck a utility pole and rock wall. Police say the suspect was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated.

Orange County Man Arrested for Alleged DWI After Hitting Troopers Who Just Arrested Another Drunk

An Orange County man ended up being issued 13 tickets early one morning in September 2022, according to officials.

New York State Police said in a press release that they observed a vehicle on the northbound side of the Palisades Parkway in Stony Point. The vehicle was pulled over on the side of the road with its hazards on when troopers approached. The press release says that officials determined that the driver was intoxicated after an investigation.

While the driver was being arrested and taken away by one trooper. another trooper sat in their cruiser behind the parked car, as they waited for a toe truck to remove the vehicle.

But officials say a 2001 Mazda suddenly hit the state police vehicle from behind, even when troopers were said to have had their hazards on. The suspect was a 44-year-old Middletown man.

Both troopers received minor injuries and were treated and released from Nyack Hospital. Police say the man was arrested and charged with Aggravated DWI- Leandra’s Law and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. The suspect reportedly had a BAC of .12%. which is one and a half times over the legal limit.