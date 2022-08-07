Aquatic Plant Interfering with Hudson Valley Waterways

Over the past couple of months we have had the pleasure of being outside more. Hudson Valley residents have been happier to be outdoors, in the fresh air and exploring what all of the counties have to offer.

While being outside, we have been able to come across many paths. Some of them may have led us to see new things or come across something that we didn't realize before.

My favorite part about being outdoors in the Hudson Valley is all of the wildlife and insects that I come across. The incredible views with green rolling hills, bright blue and plenty of sunshine lately have been wonderful to see this summer.

While outdoors, I love spotting butterflies, ladybugs, beautiful birds and furry wildlife friends. However, sometimes we are unsure at what we may come across until we do our own research.

Upon my adventure to Ulster County, NY, I came across a beautiful body of water surrounded by butterflies and plenty of greenery. While looking into the water I saw small, numerous pieces of plants that I couldn't figure out their identity.

I noticed how they were bunched together and were moving through the big body of water.

Have you ever spotted water chestnuts?

According to the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), water chestnuts can be considered as an "aquatic invasive plant".

This plant first made its way to the US in the 1800's. In as early the 1880's, this aquatic plant was spotted in Schenectady County in New York. However, water chestnut can be found in about 40 counties throughout the state.

Where can you see water chestnuts in the Hudson Valley?

From rivers, ponds, streams and even lakes, this plant can be spotted in the more shallow end of these bodies of water. However, the stem can be range from 12 to 15 feet long which has roots that may be embedded in the soil.

Water chestnuts can look different to everyone depending on location and time of year.

Similar to any living thing, this aquatic plant can appear as a triangular shaped leaf, a tiny flower or even hard nuts. I have noticed them on bodies of water when they are in the shape of a hard nut.

Should we be concerned about water chestnuts?

Water chestnuts are able to cling on other objects which allows them to spread. I've noticed them near a boat and kayak before. You may have spotted water chestnuts while swimming, fishing or while on a canoe.

Be cautious of this plant due to its sharp sides. Those who know about water chestnuts understand how they can clog waterways.

Since this aquatic plant clings onto items and objects, it's important to make sure that you do your best to rid them. If you have equipment that is in the water, be sure to clean and dry it before and after you use it. Along with the gear that is used, this should also be cleaned.

Here's what to do if you spot water chestnuts in the Hudson Valley.

Be sure to grab some photos and send them to iMapInvasives if you believe you spotted water chestnuts.

There has been an invasive pest that landed in the Hudson Valley again

While an invasive worm species woke up again in the Hudson Valley.

Do you known of an invasive pest? Have you spotted water chestnuts before? Share with us below.

