Over the last year or so we have had some amazing celestial events across the Hudson Valley skies. If you're looking for a show in the sky for August, keep your schedules open for the 11th, 12th, and 13th of the month.

The Perseid meteor shower is set to fly across the skies of the Northern Hemisphere and the Hudson Valley early next week.

According to EarthSky.Org, the Perseid Meteor is "named in honor of the constellation Perseus the Hero." They explain the science behind the Perseid meteor shower further:

Every year, from around July 17 to August 24, our planet Earth crosses the orbital path of Comet Swift-Tuttle, the parent of the Perseid meteor shower. Debris from this comet litters the comet’s orbit, but we don’t really get into the thick of the comet rubble until after the first week of August. The bits and pieces from Comet Swift-Tuttle slam into the Earth’s upper atmosphere at some 130,000 miles (210,000 km) per hour, lighting up the nighttime with fast-moving Perseid meteors

EarthSky has a whole list of the best ways to view the Perseid meteor shower. Here's what you'll need to know to get the best view of the spectacular meteor shower:

You won't need any special equipment or knowledge of the constellations. However, you'll need a wide space, dark sky, and a few hours to really appreciate the beauty of the Perseid meteor shower.

The best time to view the meteors is right after midnight on August 11, 12 and 13 and you'll still see meteors, though not as many, throughout the following week.

Where will you be watching the Perseid meteor shower?

43 Stunning Photos Show Once in a 'Lifetime' Hudson Valley Sunrise The Hudson Valley experienced a once in a "lifetime" sunrise. This historic sunrise had occurred just twice in the past 150 years. Check out these must-see photos:

Spectacular Hudson Valley Pictures These Hudson Valley Photos Are So Stunning, You'll Gasp