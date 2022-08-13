What’s Actually an ‘Oversized Load’ for NY State Bridge Authority?

You see the signs nearly every time you go across one of the New York State Bridge Authority Bridge, wide-loads or over-sized loads can only go across the bridges during certain times of the day, and some have to be escorted across the bridge, plus there is usually a phone number for that driver to call.

What constitutes an oversized or wide-load? Does it count for everyone or just commercial vehicles? Are there certain times of day that these big behemoths can cross the bridge and are there different rules for each one of the five New York State Bridge Authority Bridges? Mid-Hudson, Newburgh-Beacon, Bear Mountain, Rip Van Winkle, and Kingston-Rhinecliff.

Are there different rules for each of the 5 NYSBA Bridges or one common set of rules?

Photo by Rhys Moult on Unsplash Photo by Rhys Moult on Unsplash loading...

Turns out all of the bridges and roads in New York State have the same legal guidelines and certifications for oversized and overweight commercial vehicles. What are those guidelines? There are pretty extensive and can be read via pdf, by clicking here.

Is there a steadfast rule to follow for oversized and overweight vehicles before these vehicles can cross these bridges or any other bridge in New York State?

CJ CJ loading...

The biggest thing that you need to know is that you will need a permit before you can cross, and then you will only be able to cross at certain times. How do you get this permit? Hint, you'll need to get it in advance because as of this article, the walk-in centers are allegedly still closed. Click here for the info on how to get the permit.

While we are discussing bridges, are these the absolute worst ones to have to cross in the Hudson Valley? You decide:

Worst Hudson Valley Bridges to Drive Across The five main Hudson river crossings ranked from worst to first with commuter comments.

5 Things You Didn't Know About Mid-Hudson Bridge You drive across it often, but what do you know about the Mid-Hudson Bridge? Test your knowledge.