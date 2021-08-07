Orange County Ice Cream Stand Celebrates 60 Years of Serving Smiles

It wouldn't be summer without a trip to our local ice cream stand. For me, its hard to stay away from a cone of cookie dough or an ice cream sundae.

Within the Hudson Valley, there are a lot of small towns and villages who take pride in small businesses. The mom and pop shops that have carried down the traditions from past family businesses have a special place within the towns.

A local ice cream stand in Orange County is celebrating 60 years in business. Richards Dairy Shed is a well known ice cream stand located in Montgomery. If you’re a local then you always go to Richards to get your sweet tooth fix.

When I drive past, I always have to stop and get their ET Sundae. I would recommend just trying it on a whim and you wont be sorry. There's also picnic tables to enjoy the view as well.

Congratulations to Richards Dairy Shed, may they continue to fill our hearts with their smiles, homemade ice cream and continue to bring the community together for many more years.

Along with Richards Dairy Shed, heres a few other ice cream spots that I love.

Jolly Cow in Lake Katrine is always serving up something new. I love the thrill of guessing what new ice cream flavor I will try next. If you love photo ops, theres a huge cow that you can stand beside or attempt to sit on at the ice cream stand. I love their ice cream sandwiches.

Quickway Twin Cone in Bloomingburg is also a locally known ice cream stand. They have a large list of delicious soft serve options to choose from. It has that hometown, local ice cream shop feel to it and its always nice to see regulars there. I love their peanut butter chocolate ice cream.

Trailside Treats Creamery is located in Goshen along the walking trail. I came across this hidden gem when I was out for a walk and was pleasantly surprised that ice cream was only a few feet away. It’s the perfect balance of enjoy your favorite sweet and working it off on the trail. I like their Krispy Kreme Sundae.

Where’s your favorite place to grab ice cream in the Hudson Valley? Share with us below.

