Orange County DMV Expands Appointment Availability

As we return to more of a normal lifestyle here in the Hudson Valley, we're seeing many businesses and municipalities expanding their availability.

During the pandemic, it was a much different experience if you needed to conduct business through the Department of Motor Vehicles. We used to go and get a number and wait sitting next to tons of people, all of which feel the same way, miserable that we had to be a the DMV. Then COVID comes and we had to rely on drop boxes and online services for minor transactions.

Now, many DMVs across the Hudson Valley are getting back to normal. Recently Dutchess County expanded its appointment availability and switched to an online appointment system. Now, just announced today, the Orange County DMV will be expanding the availability for appointments at the DMVs in Goshen, Middletown, and Newburgh.

Appointments can be scheduled from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The DMV will continue to offer vehicle registrations, dealer work, transfers, and plate surrenders by mail. There is only one drop box, which can be used for plate surrenders and vehicle-renewal invitations located at the Goshen Government Center Security Station.

The County Clerks Office is still encouraging residents to sue e-filing, e-recording, and mail-in requests, though in-person appointments are also available. For further information regarding the services offered by the County Clerk, visit the Orange County government website.

To schedule an appointment for one of the Orange County DMVs, click here. Masks must be worn to appointments and social distancing will be followed.

Bet You Cant Name All the Route 17s in the Hudson Valley NY Route 17 is the longest state route in New York, but how many are there and can you name them all?