NYS Police in Dutchess County Honor Fallen Vietnam Marine Veteran

A fallen veteran living in the Hudson Valley was laid to rest last week.

The New York State Police took to social media last week to share the news of the passing of 73-year-old Corporal Robert Getzewich. The 73-year-old had no known family, and that's where the New York State Police stepped in.

When the New York State Police learned that Corporal Getzewich had no known family, they made sure that he was surrounded by men, women from local law enforcement agencies, and Hudson Valley organizations that honor our local vets. The NYS Police wrote on Facebook:

State Police from Troops K, T, and G were assisted by the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Department, The Patriot Guard Riders, Marine Corps League, Dutchess County Vet 2 Vet Program, and Senator Sue Serino, in honoring a fallen Vietnam Marine Veteran with no known family.

The Patriot Guard Riders were established back in 2005 and their mission, according to their website, is "to attend the funeral services of fallen American heroes as invited guests of the family." They also add the following: "We have an unwavering respect for those who risk their very lives for America’s freedom and security including Fallen Military Heroes, First Responders and honorably discharged Veterans. If you share this respect, please join us."

Corporal Getzewich was originally from Hartford, Connecticut, but was being cared for at a hospital in Dutchess County. When Getzwich passed away he was turned over to the care of the McHoul Funeral Home in Fishkill. After his wake, Corporal Getzwich received a state police escort from Fishkill to his final resting place at the Saratoga National Cemetary.

