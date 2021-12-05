New York State Has an Official Bug, How This Benefits Us All?

I am not sure how it came up in conversation, but many people know that New York State has many official 'things.' The official snack is yogurt, the state bird is a bluebird, the state beverage is milk (why it's not hard cider or wine is beyond me) and the state fruit and muffin are the apple.

Yep, cannot make any of this up as it is a part of the Official State Record of New York. So, what is our bug, and why is this 'bugging' me? For the months of October and November, I was removing about 3 or 4 of these little insects from my house each day. I don't know how they managed to make it into the house, but I did my best to make sure they left it. To be clear, I didn't kill them, I re-homed them by moving them back outside.

So when I found out that the Official New York State Insect is the Ladybug, I was instantly relieved that I didn't kill any of them.

According to the New York State Library, the Lady Bug (can also be ladybug) was adopted at the State Insect in 1989. The bug is actually a friend of most gardeners because they eat aphids, mealybugs, and other 'crop destructing' insects. It is also pretty common to see ladybugs being released at wineries as a part of 'organic pest management.'

So the next time you see a ladybug, recognize its contribution to New York State.

