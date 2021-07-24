NYC and Poughkeepsie Comedy Club Ban Bill Cosby from Performing

Are there people who would actually still pay to see Bill Cosby? A couple of popular comedy clubs have drawn lines in the sand.

It's hard to believe but at one time Bill Cosby was one of the biggest entertainers on the planet. If you grew up decades ago then there's a good chance that he was once even your favorite comedian or television star.

Does he still have a fan base?

It's been about two weeks since Bill Cosby was released from prison after his sexual assault conviction was overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

Bill Cosby has become a name that's become synonymous with sinister. There's been a lot on in the news over the past few years and people have pretty much made up their mind about the comedian.

Whether you like it or not Bill Cosby is a free man and with that he wants to celebrate his freedom by doing what he loves. Performing stand up comedy.

Will Bill find a home for his comedy performances? There's at least a couple places here in New York where you won't see him. One of New York's most famous comedy clubs has banned him from performing. According to Complex, he won't be allowed to perform at the Comedy Cellar in New York City.

A local comedy club has also followed suit. Laugh it Up Comedy Club in Poughkeepsie has also announced that a potential Bill Cosby tour is not welcome at their location due to his criminal acts.

