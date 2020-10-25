How is this possible? You might not believe it but New York's most popular horror movie is almost a total unknown.

Some of us love horror movies all year round but this is the time of the year where we can really enjoy being scared. There's something about turning out the lights and watching Halloween marathon on actual Halloween that makes it that much better.

Scary movies have a special place in my heart. If you know me personally you know that I try to watch one every single day for the month of October. I'm not sure what my favorite horror movie of all time is but it's a long way from New York's favorite.

Kill the Cable Bill shared compiled information from Google Trends, Mindnet Analytics and Rotten Tomatoes to find each state's most popular scary flick.

Most states have a pretty common choice like It, Halloween and The Shining but some states have some weird picks especially here in the east. Connecticut and Massachusetts had some semi normal choices with The Wicker Man and Jaws but I'm a little worried about some other states.

Who has ever heard of these movies before? Seriously.

According to the data, New Jersey's favorite was a movie called The Devil's Backbone. Pennsylvania's favorite horror flick is the The Abominable Dr. Phibes.

Finally, New York's favorite horror movie is South Korean vampire flick called Bakjwi or Thirst.

Have you seen New York's best ranked horror film? Don't be embarrassed if you haven't because I don't know anyone who has. That doesn't mean it's not good. Maybe we're all missing out. Sometimes those foreign films are flat out terrifying.

Will you give it a chance before Halloween?