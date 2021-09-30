New York’s Controversial Picks for Favorite Halloween Candy
We're heading full speed ahead into October which means Halloween is top of mind for most kids in the Hudson Valley. Let's be honest, adults are probably looking forward to the spooky holiday too.
Halloween is all about the candy. The grocery store shelves are stocked from top to bottom with an array of sweet treats. But if you're looking to please the masses, you should probably do some research.
What candy is the most popular in the Hudson Valley and across New York State?
Thankfully, there are websites like CandyStore.Com that do all that research for us so we can be prepared for trick-or-treaters on October 31st.
According to CandyStore.Com these are the top 3 candies in New York:
3. Candy Corn
2. Hot Tamales
1. Sour Patch Kids
And for Connecticut:
3. M & M's
2. Milky Way
1. Almond Joy
Here's how Candy Store gets all their data and state-by-state breakdowns:
We looked at 14 years of sales data (2007-2021), looking in particular at the months leading up to Halloween. We sell nationwide (and to Canada) so we broke down our sales by state. We also have relationships with major candy manufacturers and distributors – all of whom contributed and helped us reach our conclusions.
Just because I'm sure you're curious for our neighbors in New Jersey, their favorites are as follows:
3. Skittles
2. Tootsie Pops
1.M & M's
Personally, I'm a little surprised that Candy Corn and Hot Tamales are so highly regarded in New York. Almond Joy is also a controversial top pick, but as we all know Almond Joy was created in Connecticut back in 1946.
What are your go-to Halloween candy picks? Did yours make the list?
