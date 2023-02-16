New York Will Spend $658 Million to Strength Health Care

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has earmarked $658 million in state funding for 127 projects to strengthen the state's health care system.

In a press release on Wednesday, Governor Hochul announced the $658 million in state funding that will support 127 projects to protect and transform New York's healthcare delivery system.

Governor Hochul's Statewide Health Care Facility Transformation Program

The Statewide Health Care Facility Transformation Program aims to make major improvements to patient care by supporting high-quality facilities for a variety of healthcare needs.

Governor Hochul stated,

"New Yorkers deserve access to quality health care and a strong, stable, and equitable health care system. These grants will provide critical funding for improvements at hospitals and other facilities throughout our state to ensure they deliver the top rate care New Yorkers deserve."

The announcement comes after intense scrutiny of New York's healthcare system just a few weeks ago after Governor Hochul announced that rehiring healthcare workers who were not vaccinated against Covid-19 wasn't the right answer to the state's healthcare issues.

Nix on Rehiring Unvaccinated Healthcare Workers in NY

According to a report by Traci Taylor on WNBF, a few weeks ago on January 24, Governor Hochul stated "I don't think the answer is to have someone who comes in, who's sick, be exposed to someone who can give them Covid-19. I don't know if that's the right answer, but I'm pretty sure it's not. So, we're exploring our options."

On January 13, a New York Supreme Court judge ruled that New York had overreached its authority with its mandate requiring all healthcare workers in New York to be vaccinated.

In total, New York has awarded nearly $1.68 billion in funding for the Statewide Health Care Facility Transformation Program.

