Everyone knows someone who has to have something sweet after dinner, this person is me. Admit it, dessert is the best meal of the day.

It's possible that this was something that was passed down through many generations and something that brought families together. After dinner dessert can be a time where friends, family and those getting to know one another can chat while enjoying something that satisfies their sweet tooth.

More than ever, we're looking towards healthier alternatives. When snacking or finding dessert, we may choose an option that has less ingredients or something that's locally made.

Stewart's Shops have great ways to shop local and purchase food without a lot of ingredients.

One of my favorite cookies is made in New York with minimal ingredients and it can be found in a lot of grocery stores.

New York Cookie Brand Now The 'Gold Standard of Store-Bought Cookies

Have you heard of the brand Tate's before? They have sparked a lot of interest from those who want to have a dessert but choose a store bought, gluten free goodie.

I first noticed this brand of cookies in major grocery stores and liked that they were made fresh in New York state.

Tate's Bake Shop Was Born In New York



According to Tate's Bake Shop,

"The Bake Shop Way is our commitment to uncompromising quality and bake-craft. It is nourishing the soul and delighting the world with exceptional taste experiences. It is what guides everything we do."

Kathleen King founded Tate's Bake Shop where she started baking her cookies off of a table at a farm in Long Island, NY.

"In 1980, when she was only 21, Kathleen rented a space her mother spotted and opened her first bake shop. She developed a full line of traditional American baked goods, perfecting every recipe herself and baking each dessert from scratch. Named after her father, Tate's Bake Shop is the result of Kathleen's love of baking and keen eye for quality.'

Tate's Bake Shop Was Voted 'Best Bakery'



According to Tate's Bake Shop,

"Tate’s Bake Shop in Southampton, NY has been Voted the Best Bakery in the Hamptons year over year, and is a destination for locals and tourists alike."

This popular cookie company got mentioned by the New York Times as,

"worth putting miles on the odometer."

Personally, this is the closest chocolate chip cookie that I have bought in the store that tastes like it's homemade. It's must be the famous New York water that adds the touch of magic to it.

Have You Had These 'Gold Standard' of Store-Bought Cookies Before?

Facebook, Tate's Bake Shop, Canva Facebook, Tate's Bake Shop, Canva loading...

Taste of Home shared on how to properly taste test store bought cookies from appearance, texture and flavor. Taste of Home is known for being "America's Number 1 Food Lifestyle Brand".

Tate's Bake Shop Chocolate Chip Cookies won "Best Almost-Homemade Chocolate Chip Cookies". This was done by experienced bakers.

This "blind taste test" proved that Tate's Bake Shop Chocolate Chip Cookies reached the gold standard of cookies purchased from the stores.

Tate's Bake Shop has a store locator for their hungry customers. It'll be hard to choose just one flavor.

Which brand has the best dessert option for you? Share with us below so that we can enjoy together.

VIP Look at The New Adams Fairacre Farms in Town of Wallkill, NY

Adams Fairacre Farms Hosted An Event At Their Town Of Wallkill, NY Location

I was excited to attend an event at the new location of Adams Fairacre Farms located in the Town of Wallkill, NY. Excited Hudson Valley residents attended this event to see the new location firsthand.

Adams Fairacre Farms had samples available for guests to try things along with a cash bar. Guests were also able to go grocery shopping, explore the nursery and chat with employees of Adams Fairacre Farms.

Moving forward, Adams Fairacre Farms has great giveaways. From June 16, 2023- June 29, 2023 guests can participate by signing up to win. There are $2.11 specials to celebrate Adams' newest location in the Town of Wallkill, NY.