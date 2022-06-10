New York State Police Issued Almost 14,000 Tickets Memorial Day Weekend

The holiday weekend ended with a bunch of drivers getting tickets.

If you missed it, just before Memorial Day weekend this year, the New York State Police announced that drivers should be aware that they would be out in full force throughout the holiday weekend issuing lots of tickets. The ticket campaign was part of the statewide holiday weekend traffic enforcement campaign. Now that the holiday weekend has passed, they weren't lying!

That's A Lot of Tickets

According to News 10, the New York State Police issued a total of 13,688 tickets across the state. Troopers ticketed drivers for numerous violations throughout the special enforcement period that began on May 27th at 6 p.m. and continued through May 31st at 2 a.m. This year, the enforcement campaign targeted speeding and aggressive drivers across New York and ticketed distracted drivers who used phones and other handheld electronic devices while driving.

Issued Tickets by the Numbers

New York State Police issued tickets to drivers for the following:

Speeding - 3,562

Distracted driving - 395

Seatbelt violations - 3,179

Move Over Law - 94

Police also said Troopers investigated 808 crashes, with 142 being personal injury crashes and eight fatal accidents. They also arrested 213 people for DWI. 60 DWI arrests happened in the upper Hudson Valley, giving the region more than double any other region in the state. Enforcement campaigns like this are normally very successful as State Police use different methods to take drunk drivers off the road, this year they used sobriety checkpoints and additional DWI patrols.

Fewer Tickets Than Last Year

Troopers conducted a similar campaign last Memorial Day weekend. The campaign ran from May 28, 2021, through June 1, 2021, and saw State Police issue 14,249 total tickets and arrested 185 people for DWI. More tickets were issued last year but unfortunately, more DWI arrests happened this year.

